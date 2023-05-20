World Whiskey Day 2023: Know 6 different types of Whiskeys

Mumbai: World Whiskey Day is celebrated on May 20. The day is marked on third Saturday in May each year.

Whiskey (or whisky) is known as the liquid sunshine. It is often called as a gentleman’s drink.

Whiskey is a distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash, typically aged in wooden casks that give it a distinct brown colour and flavor. All the whiskeys made in Scotland are known as ‘Whisky’ and now Japan also uses the word Whisky whereas that which is made in the United States is known as ‘Whiskey’.

Here are six types of whiskeys you must know about.

1. Scotch: Scotch whisky is generally made from malted barley or grain with the spirit aged in oak casks for more than three years. Entirely made in Scotland, Scotch is divided into five distinct categories that include single malt, single grain, blended malt, blended grain and blended scotch whisky. Scotch has an earthy and smoky flavour.

2. Irish: This whiskey is made in Eire (Republic of Ireland) or in Northern Ireland. It is made from yeast-fermented grain mash or a mash of malted cereals and takes about three years to age in a wooden cask. Irish whiskey has a smoother finish as compared to scotch.

3. Bourbon: Bourbon is a distilled American whiskey. It is primarily made from corn and is stored in charred oak casks and does not contain any additives. A slightly sweet tasting whiskey, bourbon also is also a bit smoky and has a reddish colour due to fermentation in charred oak casks.

4. Tennessee: Tennessee whiskey is a type of whiskey produced in Tennessee in the United States. The difference between Tennessee whiskey and bourbon lies in the method of filtering. Tennessee whiskey is steeped in charcoal before going into the casks for fermentation.

5. Rye: Rye whiskey is primarily made in North America with a mash of at least 51 percent rye and is aged in charred barrels for at least two years. Rye is a type of grass that is a member of the wheat family. This whiskey has a slight fruity and spicy flavour.

6. Japanese: Japanese whisky is a type of whisky produced in Japan. This whiskey uses double malted or peated barley and is aged in a wooden cask. Unlike the other whiskies, it is drier and smokier and comes as single malts or blends.