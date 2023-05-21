Indian Railways to operate a one-way special train connecting these cities: Schedule

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced several summer special trains. These trains were announced due to heavy passenger rush during the summer vacations.

Now the national transporter has decided to operate a one-way special train connecting Muzaffarpur in Bihar with Yesvantpur in Karnataka. The one-way summer special train will leave Muzaffarpur on May 22 and will reach Yesvantpur on May 24. The train will have halts at Hajipur, Patliputra, DDU, Prayagraj, Chheoki, Jabalpur, and Nagpur stations, among others, on the route.

The train will have 1-second air-conditioned class, 2 third air-conditioned classes, 7 sleeper class coaches, and 6 general class coaches. It will cover a total distance of 2,716 kilometres between Muzaffarpur Junction and Yesvantpur Junction.