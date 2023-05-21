INS Vikrant berthed at Karwar Naval Base

On Saturday, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, berthed at the vital Karwar naval station. In terms of the base’s ability to berth ships, the Indian Navy referred to the aircraft carrier’s docking as a landmark for the facility. This berthing of INS Vikrant at the new aircraft carrier pier with a two-deck configuration providing enhanced ship support facilities is a substantial infrastructural feat, a Navy spokeswoman said. It is a first of its sort for the Indian Navy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India’s first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, in September of last year, joining a select group of countries that are able to produce aircraft carriers in the category exceeding 40,000 tonnes.

The Navy has previously stated that the aircraft carrier would be able to contribute to maintaining stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific area. As part of project “Seabird,” the Indian Navy is enlarging the Karwar naval facility in Karnataka, which is vital from a geopolitical perspective.The base will rank among the largest naval bases in Asia once it is fully operational.