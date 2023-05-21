Kannur resident arrested for purchasing LSD from Netherlands via dark web

Kannur Youth Arrested for Ordering LSD Stamps from Netherlands via Dark Web

The excise department has apprehended a youth, identified as K P Sreerag from Paral in Koothuparamba, Kannur district, Kerala, for purchasing 70 LSD stamps online from the Netherlands through the dark web. The banned substance was arranged to be delivered as a parcel through postal services. Acting on a tip-off, excise officers inspected the parcel at the Koothuparamba post office, discovering 1,607 mg of LSD stamps valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh.

Following his arrest, Sreerag confessed that he had placed the order on the dark web on May 1, using Bitcoin for payment through a specially created account. Possession of 100 mg of LSD stamps carries a potential prison sentence of 10-20 years under Indian law. Notably, Sreerag had previously faced charges related to ganja possession.

The team involved in Sreerag’s arrest consisted of excise circle inspector Janeesh M S, preventive officer Sukesh Kumar Vandichal, civil excise officers Prajeesh Kottayi, Subin M, Sasesh C K, Vishnu N C, and excise driver Latheesh Chandran.

LSD, also known as Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, is a psychedelic drug that alters perception, thoughts, and emotions. Commonly referred to as “acid,” it is often distributed as traces on blotter paper, commonly known as stamps.