Know health benefits of eating watermelon during pregnancy

Watermelon is healthy fruit. It is very useful in the summer time as it is water-rich fruit. Watermelon is a source of carbs, vitamins, minerals, and beneficial plant compounds. It also comprises around 91% water, which makes it a particularly hydrating fruit.

As per experts, eating this fruit during pregnancy has several benefits.

Watermelon is rich in lutein and lycopene. These two antioxidants help protect your body against damage and disease. These antioxidants may promote eye, brain, and heart health, as well as potentially offer protection against certain types of cancer. Some research suggests that these specific antioxidants may also help lower the risk of preterm birth and other pregnancy complications.

A study suggests that supplementing with 4 mg of lycopene per day — or around 60% of the lycopene found in 1 cup (152 grams) of watermelon — may help lower preeclampsia risk by up to 50% . Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication marked by high blood pressure, increased swelling, and loss of protein in the urine. It’s a serious condition and major cause of preterm birth.