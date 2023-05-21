Number of active Covid cases in the country dropped to 8115

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Sunday, India has registered 756 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have decreased to 8,115 from 8,675. The death toll has risen to 5,31,832 with eight deaths, including two resolved by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,86,461). According to the government, active cases now account for 0.02 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.80 percent. The total number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,46,514 with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country as part of the statewide vaccination effort.