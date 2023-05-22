DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Here is the complete schedule for the IPL 2022 Playoffs

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs will begin this week. Gujarat Titans were the first team to confirm their place. They  finished in the top spot in the points table.They have been joined by Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

The top two teams in the table will play Qualifier 1. The winner of this match will directly qualify for the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will have to play an eliminator. The winner of this match will face the losing team of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The final will be played between the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

IPL 2023 Playoff Schedule:

May 23      Qualifier 1 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings   Chennai

May 24      Eliminator – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians       Chennai

May 26      Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1    Ahmedabad

May 28      Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Ahmedabad

