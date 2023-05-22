Study urges that you should NEVER go ‘here’ without a face mask

Not too long ago, face masks were a common sight, with signs reminding people of their importance everywhere they went. However, over time, both masks and these reminders have disappeared from most places. Nevertheless, many doctors’ offices continue to display these signs. Are doctors simply being lazy in not removing them, or do they serve as a vital reminder?

According to a recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, it’s the latter.

The study indicates that wearing masks in medical settings, such as doctor’s offices, can still offer some protection against COVID-19. Despite the expiration of the US public health emergency declaration and the relaxation of pandemic precautions, masks remain effective in reducing the risk of contracting the virus in community settings where close interactions between doctors and patients occur.

The study examined the latest scientific evidence on the efficacy of different types of masks, including surgical masks, N95 respirators, and cloth masks. The researchers discovered that there was not a significant difference in protection between surgical masks and N95 respirators in healthcare settings. Although N95 respirators may provide slightly more benefits, the evidence was inconclusive.

To reach these conclusions, the researchers analyzed three randomized trials and 21 observational studies conducted worldwide. However, some of the trials had limitations, particularly when comparing surgical masks to cloth masks or studying the impact of consistent mask usage.

Despite these limitations, the study’s authors, Dr. Tara Palmore of George Washington University School of Medicine and Dr. David Henderson of the National Institutes of Health, emphasize that masks should still be considered a valuable safety measure for patients and healthcare personnel, especially in the absence of definitive evidence regarding their effectiveness.

Previous laboratory studies have also shown that surgical masks and respirators effectively limit the spread of aerosols and droplets from individuals infected with the flu, coronaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. While masks are not 100 percent effective, they significantly reduce the amount of virus expelled when someone talks or coughs.

While transmission can still occur between patients and staff, or vice versa, when both parties are wearing masks, such occurrences are rare. The authors of an accompanying editorial note that individuals working in healthcare settings are often known for coming to work while ill. Therefore, mask usage can help prevent unnecessary exposure.

They state, “Exposing patients unnecessarily to infections that are preventable by masking seems directly contrary to the principles of patient safety.” They further advocate for maintaining mask usage during patient interactions.