‘Count us out’: MP Derek O’Brien reveals TMC’s stand on new Parliament building inauguration

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said that his party will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building scheduled to be on May 28, adding that ‘Parliament is the foundation of Indian democracy but PM Modi doesn’t get that’.

‘Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules – it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out’, O’Brien tweeted.

The announcement by the party came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as part of his ongoing efforts to cobble up a grand Opposition alliance to ensure that a bill related to the centre’s ordinance nullifying the Supreme Court order on services matters is not passed in the Rajya Sabha. The new Parliament building is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on May 28. The event will begin at around 12 pm (noon) on May 28.

This comes at a time when the opposition led by the Congress party has questioned the government over the Prime Minister inaugurating the new Parliament building and accused the BJP-led central government of insulting the top constitutional post of the country by not asking President of India Droupadi Murmu or Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for the inauguration.

Leading the attack against the Congress party, Union Minister for Urban Development (MoUD), Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, ‘Congress has a habit of raking controversies where none exist. While President is the Head of State, PM is the Head of Govt and leads the Parliament on behalf of the Govt, whose Policies are effected in form of Laws. The President is not a Member of either House, whereas PM is..’ Other opposition leaders who spoke to the same tune as the Congress party include AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and TMC’s Sukendu Sekhar Roy.