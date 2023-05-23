India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development launched

Recognising the importance of skilling and vocational education in an industry-driven society, India and the United States established the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development on Monday. The Union Ministry of Education and the US Department of State virtually established the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development to strengthen cooperation and partnership between the two countries in the fields of education and skill development. The two countries talked about skilling and vocational education, certification and recognition, matching US and Indian higher education institutions, and working with the private sector.

Neeta Prasad, Ministry of Education’s Joint Secretary for International Cooperation, and. The Working Groups from India and the United States were co-chaired by Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the United States Department of State.

The leaders announced the formation of the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development on the sidelines of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and the US in Washington DC on April 11, last year.