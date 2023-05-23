Netizens call out Spotifys’ recent step to remove Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s song ‘Dammi Falastini’

Netizens are expressing their outrage towards music platforms like Spotify for removing Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s popular song “Dammi Falastini,” meaning “My Blood is Palestinian.” The removal of the song was cited as a response to accusations of antisemitism, and it has also been taken down from Apple Music.

Social media users condemned this move as “outrageous” and an attempt to silence the voice of Palestinians. They called for the immediate reinstatement of the song and criticized the act of suppressing Palestinian culture and expression.

Mohammed Assaf, who gained fame after winning the popular show Arab Idol in 2013, has been living in Gaza since the age of four. In response to the removal, Assaf posted on Instagram, expressing that the song is preserved in the hearts of those who are free and noble. “Dammi Falastini” holds significant importance in Palestine and neighboring Arab countries, serving as a symbol of national identity for the Palestinian community. The song was released eight years ago.

Spotify, however, claims that the decision to remove the song was made by the distributor and not the platform itself. The PR agency representing Spotify MENA stated that while Spotify aims to provide a wide range of music, availability may vary over time and by country. They anticipate the song’s return in the near future and apologize for any inconvenience caused.

The removal of “Dammi Falastini” has sparked a larger conversation about the representation of Palestinian culture and the silencing of their voices on global platforms. Many supporters are demanding that music platforms respect cultural diversity and refrain from censoring artists based on unfounded accusations.