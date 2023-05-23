On May 31, PM Modi will speak at a public event in Ajmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Ajmer on May 31, according to Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi. Joshi informed reporters here that the demonstration is being organized to commemorate nine years of the Modi government at the Centre.

During the meeting, PM Modi will showcase the central government’s accomplishments, policies, and programs. On the occasion, the BJP would also officially inaugurate its month-long ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ program across Rajasthan, he said. Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore has been tasked with organizing the meeting, he added. The state will have assembly elections by the end of this year. On May 10, Modi held a public assembly in Sirohi.