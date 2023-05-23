Pala girl, Gahana Navya James, achieves sixth rank in UPSC exams

In a remarkable achievement, Gahana Navya James, a talented Malayali girl from Puliyannoor in Kottayam’s Pala, has clinched the sixth position in the highly competitive Civil Service Examination. With an impressive academic background, Gahana excelled in her post graduation in Political Science from St Thomas College, Pala, where she secured the first rank. She also holds a BA degree in History from Alphonsa College in Pala. Currently pursuing her PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in the UGC NET examination, Gahana’s dedication and scholarly pursuits have been commendable.

Growing up, Gahana attended Chavara Public School until Grade 10 before completing her grade 11 and 12 at St Mary’s School. Her pursuit of knowledge runs in the family, as her father is Retired Hindi Professor CK James Thomas from St Thomas College, and her brother is also a student at the same college.

The Union Public Service Commission declared the results of the Civil Service Examination, showcasing an inspiring trend with girls dominating the top ranks. Ishita Kishore secured the first position in the nationwide examination, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra, occupying the subsequent ranks. The outstanding performances of these talented individuals highlight their dedication and brilliance in pursuing a career in public service.