Tiger Woods rules himself out of playing in the US Open as he recovers from right ankle surgery

Organizers confirmed on Tuesday that Tiger Woods will not be participating in the upcoming US Open as he continues to recover from surgery on his right ankle. The 47-year-old, a 15-time major champion with three US Open victories, underwent additional surgery in April to address injuries sustained in a car accident in 2021.

Scheduled to take place from June 15 to 18 at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course, the US Open is the third major tournament of the year. Woods made his most recent appearance at the Masters in April but withdrew early during the third round, leading to the decision for further surgery.

In a statement released by the organizers, it was stated, “Tiger Woods, who won this championship in 2000, 2002, and 2008, has withdrawn as an exempt player while still recovering from his recent surgery.”

During his participation at Augusta National, Woods faced challenges to make the cut and was visibly seen limping at times on the renowned course where he has achieved five victories.

Since the car crash in February 2021 near Los Angeles, Woods has only competed in five tournaments, completing all 72 holes on two occasions. He played four rounds in his unexpected return at the Masters last year and participated in the Genesis Invitational PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club in February.

Woods previously stated that his competitive schedule would be extremely limited, with the hope of playing in all four majors and potentially a couple of other events. During the Masters, he acknowledged the uncertainty of how many more times he would be able to participate in the tournament, expressing gratitude for still having his right leg despite the challenges he has faced.

While recognizing the difficulties and limitations he now encounters, Woods affirmed his acceptance of the future and his readiness to adapt to the changes in his golfing career.