International Jumping Meeting: India’s Murali Sreeshankar wins gold, Jeswin Aldrin bags silver

Kallithea: Indian Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won gold medal at the International Jumping Meeting at Kallithea in Greece . India’s Jeswin Aldrin bagged silver medal in the event.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sreeshankar registered his season-best jump of 8.18 meter to bag the gold medal in the Men’s long jump event. He is the defending champion in the event. He had won the gold last year with a best jump of 8.31m.

This was Sreeshankar’s second international gold of the season. He had won gold medal at the MVA High Performance Meet in Chula Vista, USA with a wind-assisted jump of 8.29m.

Jeswin Aldrin won the silver medal with 7.85 meter jump at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event.