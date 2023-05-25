Kerala Plus Two results released: 82.95% students successfully clear exams

Kerala Plus Two Exam Results Announced, 82.95% Students Qualify for Further Studies

The Kerala General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, declared the results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations. Among the 432,436 students who took the Plus Two exam, 82.95% are eligible for further studies. Notably, 33,815 students achieved A-plus grades in all subjects. Ernakulam recorded the highest pass percentage at 87.55%, while Pathanamthitta had the lowest with 76.59%.

Pass Percentage Drops Slightly

Compared to the previous year, the overall pass percentage witnessed a slight decrease of 0.92%. Out of 376,135 students in the Higher Secondary regular category, 312,005 qualified for higher studies. Impressively, 77 schools achieved a 100% pass rate. The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 87.31% (168,975 students), while Humanities and Commerce achieved 71.93% (53,575 students) and 82.75% (89,455 students), respectively.

VHSE Pass Percentage Increases

Among the 28,495 students in the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) category, 22,338 successfully cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 78.39%, a marginal increase of 0.13% compared to the previous year.

SAY Exam and Plus One Admission Details

Students who wish to improve their performance can apply for the Save a Year (SAY) exam until May 29. The SAY exam will be conducted from June 21, and applications for re-evaluation will be accepted until May 31.

Plus One admission for Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary will commence on June 2. The online application submission deadline is June 9. Trial allotment and the first allotment will be held on June 13 and 19, respectively. The final allotment is scheduled for July 1, and Plus One classes will begin on July 5.

Check Results Online and via Mobile Apps

To check their results, students can visit websites such as www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in from 4pm onwards. They can follow the provided steps to download and print their results. Additionally, mobile apps like SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS – Kerala, and PRD Live will also provide access to the results.

Exam Details and Statistics

The Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exams, administered by the Kerala Board of Public Examination, took place from March 10 to March 30. Approximately 9 lakh students appeared for the Plus One and Plus Two exams, while the VHSE exams had around 60,000 candidates.