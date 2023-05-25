Kerala Plus Two results releasing today at 3pm | Find out how to check

Kerala Plus Two Results to be Declared Today: How to Check

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty is set to announce the results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations today at 3pm. Students can access their results online starting from 4pm through various official websites such as www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to downloading the results:

Step 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Your Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Mobile apps such as SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS – Kerala, and PRD Live will also provide access to the results. The Kerala Board of Public Examination conducts the examinations for the Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) streams. The Plus Two and VHSE exams were conducted from March 10 to March 30 this year, with approximately 9 lakh students appearing in the Plus One and Plus Two exams and 60,000 candidates taking the VHSE exams.