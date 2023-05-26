IIFA 2023: Abhishek Bachchan Declines to “Mock” Stars, Calling It Inappropriate

Abhishek Bachchan, set to host IIFA 2023 alongside Vicky Kaushal, emphasized the responsibility of celebrating cinema in a dignified and respectful manner. During a press conference in Abu Dhabi, he stated, “I am not somebody who likes to take digs at other people. I find that incorrect, so you won’t see too much of that. Do stuff that is entertaining, keep it light and keep the audience engaged.”

Reflecting on a memorable moment from a previous IIFA performance, Abhishek recalled sharing the stage with his father Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bacchan in Amsterdam. He expressed excitement about the upcoming event and shared pictures with Vicky Kaushal. Abhishek Bachchan’s recent projects include the second season of “Breathe: Into The Shadows” and films like “Dasvi,” “Ghoomer,” the Hindi remake of “KD,” and an untitled project with Shoojit Sircar.