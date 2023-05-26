Three individuals booked for tying up and assaulting teenager in Palakkad on suspicion of theft.

In Palakkad, a shocking incident unfolded as a 17-year-old boy was subjected to a horrifying ordeal. Allegedly accused of stealing a small sum of money and a mango from a shop near Kozhinjampara, the teenager was tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten by three members of a family. Although the incident occurred on May 21, the victim, belonging to a scheduled caste, filed a complaint only on Thursday as he had been hospitalized due to the severe beating.

An officer from the Kozhinjampara police station revealed that the three accused individuals, a couple and their minor son, would face charges under the relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act. The couple is currently in police custody, while their son was released to his home as a juvenile. The officer stated that the accused would be formally arrested on Friday and presented before a court, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

Surprisingly, despite the accused claiming that the boy had stolen a substantial amount of cash and other items from their shop, they had not filed a complaint regarding those allegations. The officer further disclosed that the beating endured by the victim was unchecked and unhindered, as the onlookers were too terrified to intervene or notify the police. The accused family held significant influence in the area, compounding the fear that prevented any intervention. Shockingly, some individuals even recorded videos of the incident.

The distressing footage depicting the brutal assault was widely circulated on television channels. Police authorities reported that the boy suffered extensive injuries from head to toe, but fortunately, his life was spared. Recalling similar incidents in Kerala in recent years, the officer mentioned the tragic case of Madhu, a tribal individual who was tied up and beaten to death by a mob in 2018 in the Attappady region of Palakkad. The reason for the mob’s attack on Madhu was his alleged theft of food. Another incident, occurring on May 13, involved the fatal beating of a 36-year-old man from Bihar in Malappuram. Suspected of engaging in thievery, Rajesh Manji was lynched by local residents after falling from the sunshade of a house near Kondotty in Malappuram district.

These incidents highlight the disturbing trend of vigilante justice and mob violence in the region, demanding urgent attention and action from the authorities to ensure the safety and protection of all individuals.