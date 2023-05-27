Leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena stabbed to death

A group of roughly six individuals fatally stabbed a Shiv Sena leader led by Eknath Shinde on Saturday in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police officer reported. He claimed that no arrests had yet been made. Using sharp objects, Shabbir Shaikh (45) was attacked on Friday night at Ulhasnagar’s Jai Janata Colony, according to senior inspector Ranjeet Dere of the Hill Line police station.

According to the representative, Shaikh was chosen to lead Sena’s Ulhasnagar Township four months ago. Shaikh, who worked in denim manufacturing, may have been a target because of money. According to the official, a case has been opened under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), and police are searching for the suspects, who have been named.