Pair nabbed for robbing businessman, posing as priest and sexton

Two individuals who pretended to be a Christian priest and a sexton, aiming to deceive a businessman, have been apprehended after swindling Rs 35 lakh. The arrested suspects are Shihab (41) from Anachal Parakkal and Anil V Kaimal (38) from Lakshmi Bhavan, Arakkuzha, Thodupuzha.

The deceitful duo convinced the businessman that they would assist him in acquiring a property in Munnar, with Kaimal instructing him to meet in Chithirapuram on May 19. However, upon the businessman’s arrival, Shihab robbed him of his belongings before making a swift escape. Prompted by the businessman’s complaint, an investigation was initiated leading to the subsequent arrest of the impostors. Shihab, the primary accused, was found in possession of Rs 2.5 lakh and gold ornaments, which have been recovered. Both individuals have now been remanded.