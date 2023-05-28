Special investigation team to investigate trafficking of women to gulf

The Punjab Police has formed a special investigative team (SIT) to look into allegations of women trafficking from the state to Middle Eastern countries. 15 women recently returned from Oman and recounted their ordeal. They had moved to the Gulf country in search of a better-paying work, but were finally caught by a travel agent-turned-trafficker. An SIT has been created with Superintendent of Police- Ferozepur Randhir Kumar as its head, according to an order issued by Director Bureau of Investigation LK Yadav. Meanwhile, IG–Ludhiana Range Kaustubh Sharma has been designated as the nodal officer to oversee the smooth filing of FIRs across the state. The SIT will investigate women’s accusations about being trafficked on the false promise of suitable employment and pay. The judgment also stated that all such complaints would be filed as FIRs right away.According to the orders, a case has already been filed in connection with such cases in Ferozepur’s Ghall Khurd village against an agent for violations of Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has assured all stranded women in Middle Eastern countries and their families that he will provide free skill training to these girls once they return and facilitate sustainable and dignified employment for them in Punjab. He urged all destitute women who had returned to India and families of illegal immigrants detained in Middle Eastern nations to come forward and file their cases with the relevant police stations so that the guilty might be brought to justice.