Strong 6-magnitude earthquake strikes areas of Pakistan

On Sunday morning, a strong 6. 0 magnitude earthquake shook numerous regions of Pakistan, causing panic and prompting locals to abandon their homes. According to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad, the earthquake’s epicentre occurred in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 kilometers, greatly reducing its deadly effects. The shocks were reported in a number of different locations across the nation, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan, and others.There have been no documented losses of life or property so yet. Different-sized earthquakes frequently occur in Pakistan. More than 74,000 people died in Pakistan’s deadliest earthquake of 2005.