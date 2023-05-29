President Murmu says, ‘Deeply satisfied’ that PM Modi inaugurated new Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu praised the inauguration of the new Parliament building and expressed her ‘deep satisfaction’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is ‘the symbol of Parliament’s trust,’ presided over the ceremony.

According to news agency PTI, the President, who was not present at the new Parliament building’s opening on Sunday, left a message that was read aloud by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh within the Lok Sabha chamber. Over a dozen opposition parties were boycotting from the gathering.

The president’s message stated, ‘I am deeply satisfied that the new Parliament is being inaugurated by the prime minister, who symbolises the trust in Parliament.’

She claimed that the new structure ‘is an important milestone in our democratic journey’ and that the Parliament serves as a beacon for the nation. ‘The great occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House will be recorded in golden words in the country’s history,’ she said.

The President claimed that the construction of the new Parliament would increase peoples’ sense of solidarity and pride in their country. ‘This important event held during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is living proof of our commitment towards the protection and expansion of our democratic traditions,’ she said.

‘Parliament has a special place in our collective consciousness. Parliament is also a lighthouse of our rich democratic traditions,’ President Murmu said. ‘The reverence towards a democratic discourse is the core essence of our social and cultural traditions, based on which the system of healthy debate, meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas has flourished over the centuries,’ she added.

According to PTI, President Murmu stated that the Indian Constitution’s authors had envisioned a nation whose basis was founded on the wisdom of democratically elected officials.

‘Our country has continuously developed public participation and empowered the poorest in society on the strength of our natural democratic public sentiments. Along with this, such an atmosphere has been created that enables everyone, including those who have faced difficulties or challenges early in their lives, to reach top positions in various fields,’ the president stated.

She praised everyone who was involved with the construction of the new Parliament building, stating that the people of the nation will never forget what they had accomplished.