Active Covid cases in country dip to 4503

According to data released on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded a single-day increase of 224 new coronavirus cases, while active cases reduced to 4,503. The death toll has risen to 5,31,867 with one death, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. The total number of Covid cases was 4.49 crore (4,49,90,278).

According to the health ministry website, active cases now account for 0.01 percent of total cases, with the national COVID-19 recovery rate standing at 98.80 percent. The number of patients who have recovered from the sickness in the country has risen to 4,44,53,908, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.