IPL 2023 Final: Watch Jadeja’s heroic last ball boundaries, that helped CSK clinch 5th IPL title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, beating the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in a rain-curtailed match. The IPL 2023 final which was supposed to end on May 28, finally finished on May 30 (IST) and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings clinched a thriller for a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

CSK completed the task in the last ball against defending champions Gujarat Titans at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in what could turn out to be the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s final outing in the T20 league. Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK, and dedicated the teams fifth IPL crown to MS Dhoni. After the match, Ravindra Jadeja thanked the CSK fans for braving the rain which washed out play on Sunday and forced the final into the Reserve Day. Even then, there was a delay of 2 hours and 20 minutes after rain interrupted CSK’s chase after just three balls. Jadeja also dedicated the victory to Dhoni.

Watch here: http://twitter.com/IPL/status/1663277399537238017

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first. Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK kept their calm till the end. Earlier, GT were off to a flying start with their opening duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill putting on 67 runs in seven overs.

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1663285729387225095

While Gill was sent back by star left-arm spinning all-rounder Jadeja for a 20-ball 39, Saha went on to make 54 off 39 balls to lay a strong foundation for a formidable total. Saha was dismissed by seamer Deepak Chahar, who had dropped Gill when the batter was on 3. Sudharsan, who has also been in good form in recent times, hit six sixes and eight fours in his whirlwind knock. Tushar Deshpande gave away 56 runs in his four overs.