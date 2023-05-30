JioCinema Smashes Record: 3.2 Crore Simultaneous Viewers During IPL 2023 Final

JioCinema, the streaming service backed by Mukesh Ambani, witnessed a remarkable surge in viewership during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The tournament’s digital rights were secured by Ambani’s conglomerate last year. The rain-delayed and shortened match attracted an impressive 32 million concurrent viewers for the free-to-watch broadcast on JioCinema. The final, held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium with a capacity of 130,000, featured Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth league title.

The anticipation surrounding the match being potentially Dhoni’s last professional appearance likely contributed to the high viewership. However, the veteran cricketer hinted at a possible return for the next IPL season. Now, the focus shifts to JioCinema’s ability to convert the success of the free IPL streaming into paid subscriptions. Reliance Industries Ltd., led by Ambani, aims to establish itself as a global media powerhouse. JioCinema has already ventured into paid content by acquiring rights to HBO and Warner Bros Discovery shows, aiming to compete with industry giants like Walt Disney and Netflix in the vast Indian market.

While JioCinema outbid competitors, including Disney, for the IPL’s digital rights, Disney secured the television broadcast rights. As the next IPL season is a year away, questions arise regarding JioCinema’s sustainability and growth. Mihir Shah, Vice President of Media Partners Asia in India, expressed uncertainty about JioCinema’s ability to maintain its growth and scale, according to a recent report.