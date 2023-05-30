Mount Everest turns ‘world’s highest garbage dump’

Kathmandu: Mount Everest is the world’s highest peak. The very first human who touched this peak were Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay. They climbed this 8,848-metre summit on May 29, 1953. After this thousand of climbers conquered this mountain.

But, now this mountain is turning into ‘world’s highest garbage dump’. A video of how garbage, abandoned tents, and plastic waste thrown at a camp on Mount Everest has gone viral on social media.

‘Disheartening to see the accumulation of garbage at Camp IV on Mt #Everest (8848.86 m). It’s high time we address this issue with urgency and commitment. Let’s demand stricter regulations, enforcement of clean climbing practices, and effective waste management strategies,’ reads the caption of the video shared by Everest Today, a portal dedicated to Everest climbing.

‘It is disgusting, an eyesore. The mountain is carrying tonnes of waste,’ said Pemba Dorje Sherpa, who has summited Everest 18 times.

In 2017 climbers in Nepal brought down nearly 25 tonnes of trash and 15 tonnes of human waste. According to an estimate by National Geographic, each climber on Everest generates around 8 kilograms of waste which includes food containers, tents, empty oxygen tanks, and even human feces.