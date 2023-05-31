Streaming Giants Like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Others to Display Anti-Tobacco Warnings

On World No Tobacco Day, the Union health ministry has mandated that streaming platforms display anti-tobacco warnings similar to those seen in theaters and TV programs. The amended rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004 require publishers of online curated content featuring tobacco products to show anti-tobacco health spots for at least 30 seconds at the beginning and middle of the program. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar are among those affected. They must also exhibit a prominent static message warning about the health risks of tobacco use whenever it is depicted onscreen. An audio-visual disclaimer highlighting the dangers of tobacco for at least 20 seconds must be displayed as well. The warnings and disclaimers should be legible, with black font on a white background, and use the phrases “Tobacco causes cancer” or “Tobacco kills.” The messages should be in the same language as the content. The display of tobacco brands or any form of product placement is prohibited. Non-compliance may result in action by an inter-ministerial committee, which includes representatives from the Ministries of Health, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology. The rules apply to online curated content, which encompasses films, television programs, and other similar content made available on-demand through the internet or computer networks.