Suspicious movements near the border; army opens fire

Officials said the Army opened fire on Wednesday after observing suspicious activities near the border fence along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.The firing was reported at 4 a.m. from forward Karmara village in the Gulpur area, but there was no immediate word of casualties, according to officials.According to them, Army personnel responded in small-arms fire in response to suspicious movements of some people attempting to sneak into this side from across the border.According to officials, the entire area was blocked off and a search effort was underway when the latest reports were received.