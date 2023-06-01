CBSE Releases Supplementary Exam Timetable 2023 for Classes 10 and 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the Supplementary Examination 2023 timetable available for Classes 10 and 12 on its official website. Candidates who have applied can now view and download the complete examination schedule to stay updated and avoid any delays. The official website, cbse.gov.in, provides additional information and updates for students.

Key Details:

– The supplementary examination for Class 10 is scheduled from July 17 to July 22, 2023, as per the recently released official date sheet.

– The supplementary exam for Class 12 will be held on July 17, 2023.

– Both exams will start at 10:30 am and conclude at 1:30 pm each day.

How to Download the Supplementary Datesheet:

1. Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at www.cbse.nic.in.

2. Look for the “Examinations” section or a related tab on the homepage.

3. Click on the link labeled “Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable” or a similar option.

4. You may be directed to a new page or a PDF file.

5. On a new page, search for the download link or button.

6. If a PDF file opens directly, save it using the download icon or the “File” > “Save” option in the top menu.

7. Choose a suitable location on your device to save the file.

8. Once saved, you can easily access the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable.