Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen delivers a speech to parliament that was partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, delivered a speech to parliament that emphasized the revolutionary nature and potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). She revealed that part of her speech had been written by the AI chatbot ChatGPT, stating that the words did not originate from her or any other human.

Frederiksen acknowledged that while ChatGPT’s writing might not have been perfect in terms of the government’s work program details and punctuation, she found it both fascinating and terrifying to witness the capabilities of AI.

The portion of Frederiksen’s speech composed by ChatGPT touched on topics such as the honor and challenge of leading a broad government, the efforts to cooperate across political parties, and the goal of ensuring a strong and sustainable future for Denmark. It also highlighted steps taken to combat climate change and promote a fairer and more inclusive society, where all citizens have equal opportunities. Despite the challenges and resistance faced, Frederiksen expressed pride in the achievements made together in the past parliamentary year.

In another development, the European Union (EU) and the United States announced their intention to release a draft code of conduct on AI in the coming weeks. They expressed hope that fellow democracies and like-minded nations would subscribe to the voluntary code. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for governments and institutions to determine how to legislate or regulate emerging technologies, acknowledging the usual gap that exists in such cases.

European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager emphasized the importance of demonstrating that democracies can deliver and expressed a desire to involve as many countries as possible in the process, including Canada, the UK, Japan, and India.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, called for the regulation of ‘superintelligent’ AIs and likened the need for oversight to that of an International Atomic Energy Agency for nuclear technologies. The co-founders and CEO of OpenAI stressed the urgency of addressing the risks associated with fast-developing AI by establishing an international regulator.

They proposed measures such as system inspections, audits, compliance testing, safety standards, and restrictions on deployment and security levels to mitigate the existential threats posed by these systems. The note published by OpenAI highlighted the potential for AI systems to surpass human expertise in various domains within the next decade and the need for proactive risk management to ensure a prosperous future while mitigating the potential downsides.