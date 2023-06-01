Pakistani invader killed by BSF in Jammu and Kashmir

According to sources, a suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF personnel near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba area in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred about 2:50 a.m. near the Mangu Chak border outpost (BoP) in the Samba sector, they claimed. In the early hours of today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person, who crossed the IB from Pakistan’s side, in the Samba area, a Border Security Force spokesperson said. The troops confronted him, but the invader continued to advance towards the boundary fencing. According to the source, the military opened fire, killing him. Because the intruder’s body is in the forward region, the BSF has initiated a search operation along the IB in Samba sector. This is the second such occurrence in two days along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu division. The Army foiled an infiltration attempt on Wednesday by apprehending three terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. According to a defence spokesperson, the terrorists, from whom a large cargo of arms and narcotics was found, were apprehended following an exchange of fire along the border barrier.