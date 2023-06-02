Railway Police Arrest Man in Connection with Kannur Train Fire

The railway police in Kannur have apprehended Pushanjit Sidgar (40) from Kolkata, West Bengal, in relation to the fire that broke out in an empty coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Kannur railway station. Officials have confirmed that fingerprints collected from the train coach match those of Pushanjit. According to the police report, “Out of the 10 fingerprints collected from the train coach which gutted in fire, forensic team confirmed that four belonged to Pushanjit.”

In his statement to the police, Pushanjit claimed to be a beggar. The incident has sparked concerns of sabotage, given a similar fire incident on the same train two months prior that resulted in three deaths, including a toddler. Central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau and the National Investigation Agency have arrived at the scene, although the NIA is not expected to initiate a probe immediately. The police are investigating all angles, including the possibility of sabotage.

The fire was discovered by station staff at around 1:30 AM, who promptly informed the Kannur Fire and Rescue Station. Four units were dispatched to contain the blaze, which was brought under control by approximately 3:15 AM. The train was stationary on a track away from the platform, with one coach completely engulfed in flames. Fortunately, as all passengers had already disembarked, no injuries were reported.

Visuals aired on TV channels showed the coach ablaze, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the air. The incident has triggered strong criticism of the ruling Left government by the opposition Congress and BJP. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan accused the government and the police of not taking such matters seriously and called for a thorough investigation. Satheesan also pointed to the alleged mishandling of the Elathur train arson incident in April, demanding a serious probe into the recurring train fire incidents.

P.K. Krishnadas, Chairman of Indian Railways’ Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC), expressed concern over the repeated incidents, stating that they have instilled fear and anxiety among the public. Krishnadas, also a BJP National Executive Member, claimed that investigative agencies suspect the involvement of multiple individuals, suggesting a planned sabotage rather than a coincidence.

Kerala BJP President K Surendran also criticized the LDF government, accusing them of sacrificing national security for the sake of a vote bank. He alleged that religious extremists and terror groups are active in Kerala, pointing out the government’s failure to address the issue. Surendran cited the train arson incident in Kozhikode district in April, where three people, including a baby, lost their lives.

The series of train fire incidents has raised concerns about public safety, leading to demands for a thorough investigation and strengthened security measures.