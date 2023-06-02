Step-by-step guide for Plus-One admission application starting June 2

Admissions to Plus-One (Class 11) courses in Kerala’s government/aided higher secondary schools open from June 2 to 9. Here’s what you need to know:
– Submit one application for all schools in a revenue district, with the option to apply for schools in multiple districts.
– Application fee of Rs 25 to be paid at the school during admission, no print submission required.
– Corrections to applications can be made within the allotted time.
Age Limit:
– Applicants’ age should be between 15 and 20 years as of June 1, 2023.
– No lower-age limit for Kerala board exam pass-outs; relaxation of six months in age limits for students from other boards.
– Upper-age limit extended by six months for students who passed Kerala board exams in Class 10.
– Maximum age for Scheduled Caste category: 22 years; visually or hearing impaired/mentally challenged students: 25 years.
Qualification:
– Minimum requirement: D-Plus grade or equal marks in all subjects in SSLC/Class 10 or equivalent exam.
– CBSE students considered during main allotment if they passed Class 10 board exams; remaining vacancies for those who passed school-level exam.
– CBSE students eligible for maths combination if they passed ‘Maths standard level’.
Selection and Allotment:
– Ranks based on Weighted Grade Point Average (WGPA) for Plus-One admissions.
– Computer program used for selection based on rank, choices, and seat availability.
Assistance:
– Students who need help with online applications can approach their school or a government/aided higher secondary school with a computer lab.
– All schools have helpdesks for Plus-One admissions.
Procedure:
– Visit www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in and click on ‘Click for Higher Secondary Admission.’
– Download prospectus, appendices, and user manual from ‘Public’ on https://hscap.kerala.gov.in.
– Create a candidate login through ‘Create Candidate Login-SWS’ link using OTP password received on mobile number.
– Submit applications and complete all procedures, including option marking and fee payment, through the candidate login.
