TCS refutes media reports claiming that it sent a warning to employees not adhering to its work-from-office policy

India’s largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has denied media reports claiming that the company issued a warning to employees regarding adherence to its work-from-office policy. A spokesperson for TCS stated in a statement to multiple media outlets that the company has not tied employees’ career and compensation to roster management.

The spokesperson explained that TCS has been encouraging associates in India to return to the office and spend three days a week at the workplace. However, they clarified that TCS has not communicated or implemented any linkages between career or compensation and adherence to the work-from-office policy.

Earlier, a report by the Times of India referred to alleged “memos” sent by TCS to its employees, stating that the company warned employees of potential disciplinary action if they did not follow the roster. The reported memo read, “You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location as per the assigned roster with immediate effect.” TCS was noted as the first IT company in India to introduce the work-from-office policy after the pandemic and enforce it strictly, while other companies like Infosys have made office attendance non-mandatory.

TCS had previously announced that it would not permit fully remote work for its employees as the COVID-19 situation improved. Instead, the company sent emails instructing employees to work from the office for three days a week or 12 days a month. According to TCS, a maximum of 25 percent of employees would be required to work from the office at any given time, with attendance schedules based on project requirements and a combination of freshers and experienced professionals.

TCS emphasized that this approach signifies a gradual shift from its Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) model to a hybrid model, where most employees will have the opportunity to work from the office for a few days each week.