AIIMS administration set up a committee to help its employees in travel requirements

The AIIMS administration has formed a committee to assist its workers in managing their air tickets and other official travel requirements. Work and LTC can be done efficiently.The three-member committee will issue an expression of interest (EOI) within the framework of the agents. According to a memorandum issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas on Friday, Balmer Lawrie and Company Limited (BLCL); Ashok Travels and Tours; and the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) to appoint one of them as the official travel agent for AIIMS, New Delhi by June 30.

The official travel agent for the top medical institute is planned to run a 24-hour travel desk on its premises to enable the purchasing of any air tickets for which payment is required by AIIMS. The travel desk will also have a dedicated hotline number and email address that will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No reimbursement of air fare shall be offered to any AIIMS New Delhi employee once the travel desk is operational, according to the memorandum. It has been observed that the faculty, officials, and staff of AIIMS, New Delhi frequently spend a significant amount of time and energy booking air tickets for official visits and then claiming reimbursement for the same.

“Also, instances of fraud and fudging have been noted in a few of the claims submitted against LTC (leave travel concession) travel, among others,” the report stated.