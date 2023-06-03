Binny disavows 1983 WC heroes’ statement backing wrestlers

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny clarified that he did not issue any statement regarding the wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, believes that sports should not be mixed with politics. Meanwhile, the 1983 team expressed their support for the protesting wrestlers, urging them to be patient and hopeful that their concerns will be addressed.

The team also expressed distress over the visuals of wrestlers being manhandled and called for the law to prevail. The wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief Birj Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual exploitation. The statement was approved by Kapil Dev and Madan Lal, while Kirit Azad sought their approval as a member of the 1983 team and a Trinamool Congress member.