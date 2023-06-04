Odisha train tragedy: PIL filed in SC asks for judicial review of railway safety standards

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) about the Balasore train tragedy, which occurred on Friday, June 2, and resulted in at least 288 deaths and more than 1,100 injuries, has been filed in the Supreme Court.

In a PIL filed with the Supreme Court, the government was asked to establish an expert commission under the direction of a retired judge, composed of technical members, to review and analyse the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system, make systematic safety modifications to strengthen the railway safety mechanism, and report back to this honourable court.

The petition was submitted by Vishal Yiwari, a Supreme Court lawyer. A full review into armour and other safety regulations is necessary. The petition demanded that guidelines be created to guarantee train safety and that the commission deliver its report to the court within two months.

The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which was travelling in the direction of Chennai, derailed, causing the terrible accident. The Coromandel Express’s rear carriage veered off onto the third track as a result of the collision with a cargo train on the next track. The coaches that had derailed were struck by the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express as it approached from the third track’s opposing direction.