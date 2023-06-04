Son of Gaddafi, imprisoned in Lebanon for more than seven years goes on a hunger strike

Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has begun a hunger strike in protest against his imprisonment without charge in Lebanon for over seven years, according to his lawyer.

Since 2015, Hannibal Gaddafi has been detained in Lebanon after being abducted from Syria, where he was living as a political refugee. Lebanese terrorists kidnapped him in an attempt to find information about a Shiite cleric who disappeared in Libya 45 years ago.

After his abduction, Gaddafi was taken into custody by Lebanese authorities and has been held without charge in a Beirut prison.

Gaddafi’s attorney, Paul Romanos, confirmed that his client started the hunger strike on Saturday morning and intends to continue until the end. However, Romanos refrained from providing further details due to restrictions on speaking to the media about the case.

In a statement, Gaddafi expressed his frustration with being held as a political prisoner without a fair trial for so many years. He questioned the justice of his situation and called for the law to be freed from the control of politicians.

According to Romanos, Gaddafi has been experiencing back pain as a result of spending years confined in a cell with limited movement or exercise.

The disappearance of Shiite preacher Moussa Al Sadr in 1978 has long been a source of tension in Lebanon. While most Lebanese believe Al Sadr is deceased, his family maintains that he might still be alive and held captive in a Libyan prison, despite being 94 years old.

During the Lebanese civil war, which began in 1975 and predominantly pitted Muslims against Christians, Al Sadr was the founder of a Shiite political and military organization. He moved to Lebanon in 1959 to advocate for the rights of Shiites in Tyre. Al Sadr established the Movement of the Deprived in 1974, a year before the civil war erupted, attracting numerous followers.

The military wing he founded, called Amal, participated in the civil war. Amal, which stands for the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in Arabic, is currently under the leadership of Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri.

Libya has claimed that Al Sadr and his companions left Tripoli in 1978 on a flight to Rome, asserting that he became a victim of a power struggle among Shiites. However, most of Al Sadr’s supporters believe that Muammar Gaddafi ordered his execution due to a disagreement over Libyan payments to Lebanese militants.

Muammar Gaddafi’s four-decade rule in Libya ended in 2011 when he was assassinated by opposition militants. Even after his death, the fate of Al Sadr remains a mystery.