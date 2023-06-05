Gurugram Company Restricts Staff Movement, Followed by Explanation

Gurugram-based edtech company, Coding Ninjas, has responded to a viral video showing a watchman preventing employees from leaving the office premises. The company issued a clarification on Twitter, stating that the incident was a regrettable action by an employee and was rectified immediately.

The employee acknowledged their mistake and apologized for any inconvenience caused. The founders also expressed regret and apologized to all the employees, emphasizing that the incident was isolated.

Coding Ninjas assured that the action was not intentional and goes against their core values. They expressed deep passion for solving India’s skill gap and regretted the inconvenience caused by the incident.