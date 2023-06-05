Indian foods that are great for weight loss include:
1. Moong Dal: This lentil is high in protein and low in calories, making it a great option for weight loss. It can be cooked into a soup or dal.
2. Chana Dal: This lentil is also high in protein and fiber and can be used to make a variety of dishes like dal, chana masala, and salads.
3. Tandoori Chicken: This grilled chicken dish is low in calories and high in protein. It’s a great option for those looking for a healthy protein source.
4. Raita: This yogurt-based side dish is low in calories and high in protein. It can be made with different vegetables like cucumber, tomato, or onion.
5. Vegetable Curry: Curry made with vegetables like spinach, eggplant, and cauliflower is a great option for weight loss. It’s low in calories and high in fiber.
6. Palak Paneer: This dish made with spinach and paneer (Indian cheese) is a great source of protein and calcium. It’s low in calories and can be made with low-fat paneer.
7. Sprouts Salad: Sprouts are high in fiber and protein and can be used to make a healthy salad with vegetables like cucumber, tomato, and onion.
Remember to eat these foods in moderation and combine them with regular exercise to achieve your weight loss goals.
