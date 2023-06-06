G20 Health Working Group meets to discuss the effects of climate change

Climate change and its impact on health were discussed during the G20’s third Health Working Group meeting Hyderabad, with a focus on anti-microbial resistance and the need to see response through the lens of the “One-Health” concept. The conversations took place on Monday at the summit, which is being held here from June 4 to 6, according to official sources. India’s G20 presidency focuses on three health-related themes. One of the priorities is the prevention, preparedness, and response to health emergencies, with an emphasis on antimicrobial resistance and the One-Health framework. The One-Health philosophy acknowledges the interdependence of human, animal, and environmental health.

The other is to strengthen pharmaceutical sector cooperation with an emphasis on access and availability of safe, effective, and inexpensive medical countermeasures. Digital health ideas and solutions to help achieve universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery are also among India’s G20 priorities. With changes related to climate change and the way we live our lives on this planet today, there is a possibility of new types of health emergencies. These could be new illnesses or infections in areas where they have never occurred before. Other emergencies that could occur include those caused by excessive temperatures or floods, Dr V K Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, stated on the sidelines of the G20 Health Working Group meeting on Monday.