PM Narendra Modi will address Indian Americans in Washington on June 23

According to an eminent community leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of Indian Americans from around the United States on the role of diaspora in India’s growth story on June 23 in Washington. Prime Minister Modi will be in the United States from June 21 to June 24, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. On June 22, the US president and First Lady will host Modi at a state banquet. The visit will also feature a speech before the Joint Session of Congress on June 22.

On the evening of June 23, Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from throughout the country, according to Indian American community leader Dr. Bharat Barai. The prime minister’s speech will be delivered at the famous Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Centre, which has previously held several high-profile meetings. According to Barai, the arena, named after former US President Ronald Reagan, has a capacity of 900 people.

It is Washington’s first federal building constructed for both public and private sector purposes. Preparations for the single community event scheduled during the prime minister’s visit are well underway. He stated that a national organising committee of 25 distinguished individuals has been formed. The US India Community Foundation will host the event. A co-hosting committee has also been formed. According to Barai, the community has been well-represented on both panels. He had stated that Modi would be hosted at a massive stadium in Chicago, where he would address 40,000 Indian Americans. However, due to scheduling concerns, it was unable to be completed. The prime minister finally agreed to address the community on June 23, shortly before leaving the United States for India, he added.