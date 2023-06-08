Strong objection against shooting of Sunny Deol starrer “Gadar-2” on the premises of gurdwara

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has expressed significant opposition to the filming of a scene in Sunny Deol’s “Gadar-2” on gurdwara grounds. Gurcharan Singh Grewal, general secretary of the highest gurdwara organisation, stated that the film’s lead and heroine can be seen performing an undesirable act in the gurdwara.

“Flower petals are being thrown at the actors.” Furthermore, ‘Gatka’ (a Sikh martial art) Singhs were spotted performing around them,” Grewal added in a tweet. Grewal expressed his displeasure, saying that Deol and the film’s director should understand that a gurdwara is not the appropriate setting for such a sequence.

“We want to say that such pictures (a video clip) that are appearing are embarrassing for the Sikh community,” stated the SGPC general secretary. Deol, who is also a BJP MP, and actress Ameesha Patel can be seen standing arm in arm and looking at each other at the gurdwara while “Gatka” experts perform around them in a video that went viral.