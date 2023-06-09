Know  signs and symptoms of poor vaginal health

Women’s general health includes their vaginal health. Poor vaginal health can lead to stress, interpersonal conflict, and confidence concerns. So it is necessary to know the warning signs and symptoms of vaginal issues.

Here are the symptoms of poor vaginal health:

1. Vaginal odour: Bad hygiene habits can produce odour. Vaginal odour is the first indication that you are not maintaining proper hygiene. Washing the area with warm water is the easy way to fix the problem.

2. Irritated skin: Skin irritation can be a sign of an infection. Dermatitis, a medical disorder characterised by swelling, rashes, and itching, may arise from it. Sexually transmitted illnesses, bacterial vaginosis, and thrush are other causes of skin discomfort (STI).

3. Vulvovaginitis: Poor hygiene habits lead to vulvovaginitis. Girls and women of various ages are affected by this frequent disorder. It mainly happens as a result of faecal germs entering the vagina. Other signs of it include discomfort, itching, and irregular vaginal discharge.

Also Read; These habits of men make women angry

4. Inconsistent discharge: Each woman experiences vaginal discharge differently. A typical discharge usually smells pleasant and is clean and milky in consistency. While vaginal discharge might alter during menstruation, sexual activity, or specific hygiene techniques like douching,. However, if it persists for a long time, it might be a sign of PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), a yeast infection, or a fertility issue.

5. Burning sensation: It can occasionally be a sign of dehydration, but it can also be caused by conditions like bacterial infections, yeast infections, STIs, and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

6. Change in the quality of discharge (colour, odour, etc.): Vaginal discharge is usually milky, clear, or off-white in hue. It may vary slightly during the menstrual cycle and the period of sexual activity. Dark yellow, green, brown, or grey discharge, on the other hand, may be a sign of a more serious condition.