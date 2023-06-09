Police to drop case against E P Jayarajan in aircraft scuffle.

E P Jayarajan, a prominent CPM leader and convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), is set to evade legal consequences in the high-profile aircraft scuffle involving Youth Congress protestors. While proceedings against the latter will continue, the Kerala Police has decided to close the case against Jayarajan, deeming the complaint filed by Youth Congress leaders as false.

The incident occurred in June 2022 during a flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan among the passengers. Upon landing, Youth Congress leaders Farzeen Majeed, Naveen Kumar, and Sunith, who were also onboard, vocally criticized the Chief Minister and approached him. Jayarajan, accompanying the Chief Minister, intervened by blocking their path and even forcefully pushing one of the Youth Congress leaders to the floor of the aircraft. The incident was captured on video and circulated on social media.

Following their arrest, a case was filed against the Youth Congress leaders based on a complaint filed by the Chief Minister’s personal staff. Farzeen and Naveen, feeling aggrieved, sought police intervention against Jayarajan for manhandling them. However, with the police’s lack of response, the Youth Congress leaders approached the court and the Valiyathura police station near the Thiruvananthapuram airport, resulting in Jayarajan’s booking.

In a recent development, the Valiyathura police have requested to close the case against Jayarajan. They have submitted a report to the magistrate court stating that the complaint filed by the Youth Congress leaders was false. Officers from the police station even traveled to Kannur to inform the Youth Congress leaders that they could raise objections in court if necessary.

Alongside Jayarajan, Anil Kumar and V M Suneesh, members of the Chief Minister’s personal staff, are also accused in the case. Indigo Airlines imposed a two-week travel ban on the Youth Congress leaders and a three-week ban on Jayarajan following the incident. The airline’s internal report deemed Jayarajan’s actions as more severe. In response to the report, Jayarajan publicly announced his decision to boycott the airline for future travel.