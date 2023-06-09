SC Denies Urgent Hearing on Plea Against Manipur’s Repeated Internet Shutdowns

Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Plea Against Manipur’s Repeated Internet Shutdowns

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea filed by two Manipur residents regarding the recurring internet shutdowns in the state, which has been marred by ethnic violence. A vacation bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal stated that a similar issue is already being addressed by the high court.

“The HC is hearing the matter. What’s the need to duplicate proceedings? Mention before the regular bench,” the bench responded to advocate Shadan Farasat, who sought an urgent hearing on the matter. The petition was filed by Chongtham Victor Singh and Mayengbam James.

The plea argues that the internet shutdowns have disproportionately interfered with the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, as well as the right to conduct trade or business through the internet, which is constitutionally protected. It emphasizes that the magnitude of the shutdowns is unjustifiably excessive.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has extended the ban on internet services until June 10, as stated in an order issued by Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash. The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, will continue until 3 pm on June 10. The ban was initially imposed on May 3.

The unrest in Manipur began on May 3 when clashes erupted between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe over the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The resulting violence has further heightened the need to address the issues surrounding internet shutdowns in the state.