SFI Leader Vidya Charged with Forgery, Used Fake Certificates for Teaching Job

Nileshwar police have filed charges of forgery and forgery for the purpose of cheating against SFI leader K Vidya. She allegedly used two forged experience certificates to secure an ad hoc teaching position at a government college in Kasaragod district. Inspector Premsadan K, the Station House Officer of Nileshwar, stated that the case was registered based on a complaint filed by Jaison V Joseph, the principal-in-charge of Government Arts and Science College in Karinthalam. The police visited the college as part of their investigation.

Another similar case was filed against Vidya by Kochi police. She used a forged experience certificate to apply for a guest lecturer position at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College in Palakkad’s Attappadi. The certificate claimed that she had taught Malayalam at Kochi’s Maharaja’s College as a guest lecturer in 2018-2019 and 2020-2021. However, when the Attappadi college sent the certificates for verification, Maharaja’s College principal Joy V S confirmed that the certificates and his signature were forged.

Joy filed a police complaint against Vidya, who is an alumnus of Maharaja’s College. She was elected as the PG representative on an SFI ticket in 2017-2018 and later joined a PhD program at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit. Vidya served as the general secretary of the students’ union on an SFI ticket. Following media reports on Vidya’s forgery attempt at Attappadi college, it was discovered that she had also used the same forged experience certificates to secure a guest lecturer position at the Government college in Karinthalam.

The principal-in-charge of Karinthalam college, Joseph, contacted Maharaja’s College to verify Vidya’s certificate, and they confirmed that it was forged. It is important to note that Maharaja’s College had not hired a guest lecturer since 2013. Nileshwar police charged Vidya with multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including forgery for the purpose of cheating and using forged documents as genuine.

Inspector Premsadan clarified that Section 468, which she was charged with, is a non-bailable offense that could lead to imprisonment for up to seven years if convicted. It should be noted that Vidya had previously worked as a guest lecturer at Government Arts and Science College in Pathirippalla, Palakkad, from October 2021 to May 2022 without claiming any teaching experience.

Besides the complaint from the principal-in-charge of Kainthalam college, the Congress committee of Kinanur-Kainthalam mandalam committee also filed a complaint against Vidya. They sought action against the SFI leader through Kanhangad Deputy Superintendent of Police, P Balakrishnan Nair. Jawad Puthur, the president of the Congress’ Kerala Students Union (KSU) in Kasaragod district, met with principal-in-charge Joseph and inquired if the college consciously neglected Vidya’s certificate or failed to verify it on time.