Smriti Irani responds to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ statement with, ‘Ye kaisa ishq hai?’

Union Minister Smriti Irani criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ pitch, which the Gandhi scion had made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and following the Karnataka election results. Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 10-day tour to the US, recently spoke at an occasion there called ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan.’

Irani, a fiery BJP leader, launched a stinging attack on the former Congress MP, asking, ‘Ye kaisa ishq hai jo desh se nahi apni politial siyasat se hai? (What kind of love is this which is not for the country but for your politics). It does not say anything when ‘The Kerala Story’ is shown.’

Smriti Irani questioned whether Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat’ (love) meant condemning the Hindu way of life, killing Sikhs, and seeking foreign interference to undermine India’s democracy, casting doubt on his ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ speech.

The BJP leader continued her rant on Gandhi, whom she had defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from his stronghold Amethi, by asking, ‘When you talk about ‘mohabbat’, does that include the kidnapping of women in Rajasthan? When you talk about ‘mohabbat’, does that include denouncing the Hindu way of life? When you talk about ‘mohabbat’, does it mean partnering with those who want to bring India to a standstill? When you talk about ‘mohabbat’, does that ‘mohabbat’ compel you to go seek outside intervention against your own democracy.’